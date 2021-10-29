Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

