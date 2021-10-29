F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $278.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $213.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.