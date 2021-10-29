Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

