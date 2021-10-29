Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $52,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $336,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $604,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

