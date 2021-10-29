Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 10,184,168 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.30.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $164,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

