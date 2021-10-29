Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Evo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 43.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

