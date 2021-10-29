Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Down 3.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $267.47 and last traded at $269.18. 4,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 275,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.18.

The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 45,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average of $259.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

