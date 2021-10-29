EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $75,380.19 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $75,380.19 and approximately $212,100.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.67 or 0.00479000 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001378 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $570.09 or 0.00929880 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

