Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock remained flat at $$39.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $217.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

