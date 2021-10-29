Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Earnings Results

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ETD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,914. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

