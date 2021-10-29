ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

