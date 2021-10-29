ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%.
NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.
