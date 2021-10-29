ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

