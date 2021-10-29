ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

