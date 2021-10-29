ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head to Head Survey

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -50.60% -47.75% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and ERYTECH Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$55.24 million ($0.67) -3.22 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 18.99 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -0.64

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ERYTECH Pharma. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats ERYTECH Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

