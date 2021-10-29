Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eramet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Eramet stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Eramet has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

