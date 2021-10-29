Era Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $309,497.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $9.70 million and $309,497.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00227518 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00099086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.