Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $85.23 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

