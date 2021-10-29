Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.15.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.90. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $41,546,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $7,786,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

