Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

NYSE DLR opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

