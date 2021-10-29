Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Southwest Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

