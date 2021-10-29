Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for adidas AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average is $174.38. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter valued at $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.