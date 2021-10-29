Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.63.

EFX stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

