EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 10,192,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EQT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of EQT worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

