Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

