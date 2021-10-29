Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Short Interest Up 132.9% in October

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,535. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

