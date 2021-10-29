Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.