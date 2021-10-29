Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.