Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.37. Approximately 44,064 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

