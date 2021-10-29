Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $331.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

