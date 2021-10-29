Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $270,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 37,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $4,480,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.