Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

