Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 2,696 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

