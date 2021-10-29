Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $56.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.28 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

