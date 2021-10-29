Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in October

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EMPR opened at $2.50 on Friday. Empire Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

