Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107.33 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Elrond has a market cap of $5.32 billion and approximately $107.33 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $270.56 or 0.00433172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,642,774 coins and its circulating supply is 19,659,629 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

