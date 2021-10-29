Element Fleet Management’s (EFN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

Shares of EFN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.60. 154,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,673. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$11.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.96. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0055959 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

