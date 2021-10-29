Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

