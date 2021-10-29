Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $307.24 million and $1.59 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,905,391,577 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

