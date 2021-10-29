Electrify.Asia Hits Market Capitalization of $827,984.98 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $827,984.98 and $35,493.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

