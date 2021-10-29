Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given a C$8.75 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a C$8.75 target price by CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.79.

ELD traded down C$0.61 on Friday, reaching C$11.24. 674,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,357. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.951192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

