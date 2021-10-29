Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Earns UNDERPERFORM Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 374.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.80.

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 615,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,357. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.951192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

