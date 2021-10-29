Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00104906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00018322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.71 or 0.00432380 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

