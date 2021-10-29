Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $169.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.65. Lear Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

