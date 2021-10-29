Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $87.00 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

