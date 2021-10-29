Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103,760 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $234.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

