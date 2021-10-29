Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

