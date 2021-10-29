Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF opened at $51.44 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.