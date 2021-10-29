Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

