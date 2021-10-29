eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.