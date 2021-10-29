eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,653,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $326,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

EBAY stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $74.44. 206,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,899. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

